India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2019: India look to sort out middle-order mess

Live Score India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2019: India will look to find solution to a wobbly middle-order when they take Sri Lanka in their final group stage match of ICC World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds. India will also have an eye on that top spot, which is currently being held by Australia. If India beat Sri Lanka today then they will climb to the top spot and will wait for the result of the Australia vs South Africa match later on. A semi-final against a New Zealand team on a downward spiral will be more welcoming than facing a dangerous England which is on an upswing.

But India’s biggest worry going into the knockout stages will be their struggling middle-order. The middle-order puzzle has remained unsolved and it has increasingly looked that Indian team management has been heavily dependent on Plan A, which is success from their top-order. Sri Lanka will look to exploit that weakness and end the tournament on a high by upsetting India.

Follow India vs Sri Lanka live score and updates here:

12:35 hrs IST Rohit has a chance to create history Rohit Sharma has a chance to create history by breaking three towering World Cup records when India take on Sri Lanka in their last group stage match of ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday at Headingley, Leeds. (Click here to view the list of records)





12:20 hrs IST Weather update It is expected top be a bright and sunny day at Leeds, there are no chances of rain. It might get cloudy towards the second innings but that shouldn’t cause any problems





12:00 hrs IST Azhar flicks Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has come up with a solution to India’s middle-order woes. He has advised Virat Kohli to make one change in India’s Playing XI. (Read the full story here)





11:45 hrs IST What’s to play for? Already assured of the second spot and a last-four spot, a win against Sri Lanka can take Virat Kohli’s men to the top of the points table provided Australia lose their final game against the already ousted South Africa. So they might have a lot to play for as a pole position and a possible semi-final against a New Zealand team on a downward spiral will be more welcoming than facing a dangerous England which is on an upswing.



