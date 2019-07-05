India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma can break 3 World Records with one big innings

Rohit Sharma has a chance to create history by breaking three towering World Cup records when India take on Sri Lanka in their last group stage match of ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday at Headingley, Leeds. India, having already secured their spot in the World Cup semi-finals with their victory against Bangladesh a few days ago, will eye the top spot by beating Sri Lanka and their vice-captain will have a chance to rewrite the record books of the game.

Rohit Sharma’s innings of 104 against Bangladesh in India’s previous match helped Virat Kohli and Co clinch their 3rd successive World Cup semi-final berth. His tournament tally now reads 544 runs at an average of 90.66 and a strike rate of 96.96. He is currently the highest-run scorer of the tournament.

There are a number of records Rohit Sharma could potentially equal or surpass with another substantial innings against Sri Lanka.

The most centuries in a single World Cup edition:

Coupled with his century against Bangladesh during the 2015 Quarter Final, Rohit has 5 World Cup centuries. A look at the players with the most World Cup centuries:

Most runs in a single edition of World Cup

The record for scoring most runs in a single World Cup belongs to India’s Sachin Tendulkar. He had amassed 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup. While Rohit is still some distant away from that mark but with India confirmed of playing two more matches in this World Cup – against Sri Lanka and one semi-final – Rohit can very well throw a tough challenge to that Tendulkar record.

On a side note, Rohit’s average of 90.66 is the second-best by any batsman who has scored 500+ runs in a single World Cup (after Sangakkara’s 108.20 in 2015).

A more likely Tendulkar record that Rohit could breach is the most runs scored in the group stages of a single

World Cup (although there are a few competitors in 2019!)

How does Rohit fare against Sri Lanka

The highest ODI score was by Rohit vs SL (264 at Kolkata, 2014).

Rohit’s converted his last 3 fifties to centuries against Sri Lanka in ODIs

All have come in his last 6 ODI innings versus them.

In addition to his 264, he smashed 208* against SL at Mohali in 2017, becoming the first and only person to smash multiple double hundred against t he same opponent in ODIs.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 09:57 IST