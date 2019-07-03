India vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup: Rohit Sharma wins heart with incredible gesture, presents injured fan with autographed hat

In a heartwarming gesture, Indian opener Rohit Sharma gave away a signed hat to an Indian fan after his shot for six hit her during India’s win over Bangladesh in the World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston. Sharma’s 104 -- his fourth century of the World Cup -- helped India clinch a semi-final spot after they defended their total of 314 for nine, beating Bangladesh by 28 runs. The attacking opener smashed seven fours and five sixes during his 92-ball blitz and one of his hits found the unfortunate Indian fan in the crowd.

Sharma met the girl, identified as Meena, after the match to present a yellow autographed hat.

She got hit by a @ImRo45 maximum and the opener was kind enough to check on her and give her a signed hat.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/KqFqrpC7dS — BCCI (@BCCI) July 2, 2019

She was hit in the face by the ball when the supporter in front of her failed to catch it.

Sharma set the tone for India’s domination, putting on 180 runs with opening partner KL Rahul, who made 77.

Virat Kohli’s India, who have won six of their eight matches, play their final group game against Sri Lanka in Leeds on Saturday.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 09:10 IST