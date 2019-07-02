India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma slams 4th World Cup 2019 ton, equals Sangakkara’s massive record

Rohit Sharma is a beast when it comes to dominating pedestrian bowling attacks, not that he can’t take the wind out of the sails of well oiled bowling units, but he is severe in his treatment of mediocre bowling. The opener’s eyes must have lit up when he saw his captain call it right on a placid Edgbaston track against Bangladesh on Tuesday. Conditions were as perfect for batting in Birmingham as it is on the ‘Pattas’ back home but it all started with the rub of the green going the Mumbai superstar’s way.

Rohit had an early reprieve as India made a strong start after electing to bat first against Bangladesh in the World Cup at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Sharma started with a six in the first over but mistimed a pull off paceman Mustafizur Rahman only for Tamim Iqbal to drop a simple catch at deep mid-wicket with the batsman on nine. Sharma, who scored a century in India’s first World Cup defeat to hosts England on Sunday, hit another two sixes and four fours as India reached 87-0 at the end of 15 overs.

He continued his assault and brought up his fourth century of this World Cup in just 90 deliveries, before giving a simple catch to the cover fielder off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar. His knock of 104 laid the platform for the Indian innings.

As a result, Rohit has now tied former Sri Lanka batting star and captain Kumar Sangakkara with four tons in a single World Cup tournament. Sangakkara hit four back to back centuries during Sri Lanka’s 2015 campaign, which ended with a defeat in the quarters.

This is Rohit’s fifth World Cup century overall and he is now tied with legends like Ricky Ponting and Sangakkara in the second spot with only Sachin Tendulkar ahead of him with 6 World Cup tons.

