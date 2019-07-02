India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019 - India one win away from semi-finals

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, World Cup 2019: India will look to shrug off the defeat against England - their first in the World Cup 2019 - and seal a spot in the semi-finals when they take on Bangladesh at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday. The match will be played on the same pitch where India lost to England a couple of days ago so the slowness of the pitch could come into play. The misfiring middle order might force Virat Kohli to make a few changes today against Bangladesh before the knockout stages begin. MS Dhoni has come under severe criticism but the team management has backed him.The axe therefore, may fall on Kedar Jadhav and either of Kuldeep or Chahal. Jadhav was a part of that partnership which according to many experts lacked intent towards the end of India’s innings. he is likely to be replaced by Ravindra Jadeja and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar fit and ready, he might replace either Kuldeep or Chahal.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are fighting to stay alive in the tournament. Mashrafe’s side have seven points after three wins and a washout, three points behind fourth-placed England. To retain any chance of qualifying from the 10-team group phase they need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

11:53 hrs IST What they said: “Shakib doing what he can do - batting, bowling, fielding, everything that he can do. To me, he has been the best performer in this World Cup. I hope he can keep doing what he has been doing and end up well” - Mashrafe Mortaza “It’s a fresh game. It’s going to be on the same track, so we have a bit of an idea of how the track will behave and how the dimensions of the ground are. So we’ll try and maximize them” - Sanjay Bangar





11:39 hrs IST Updated points table Sri Lanka held off a West Indies charge at Chester-le-Street on Monday to win an exciting battle of two World Cup also-rans by 23 runs, with watching pop idol Rihanna left disappointed. Both teams came into the match aware they could not reach the semi-finals but the Caribbean side made a good attempt at what would have been the highest successful chase in World Cup history. Here is the updated points table.





11:20 hrs IST What people have been saying about Dhoni Virat Kohli: I think MS was trying really hard to get the boundary but it wasn’t coming off. They bowled in good areas and the ball was stopping, hence it was difficult to bat towards the end. Sourav Ganguly: I don’t have an explanation for that...I can’t explain these singles. It’s also the length and the bounce that has deceived the Indian batsmen. You can’t be chasing 338 and still have five wickets in the end. Sanjay Manjrekar: I wish that team management tells Dhoni to maintain a run a ball start and then see how it goes. I love Dhoni best when he has gone in to bat like the warm-up matches. I like when he scores 30 runs from 30 balls. If the team is 12/2, then I can understand his approach of defence. Once he is in around 20-22 overs, then he should look to play run-a-ball Nasser Hussain: I am completely baffled. What’s going on! This is not what India needed. They need runs. What are they doing? Some Indian fans are leaving now. Surely they must want to see Dhoni go for his shots, even if he slogs it off in the air.





11:10 hrs IST What to do with Dhoni? MS Dhoni has come under severe criticism for his approach in India’s last three World Cup matches. The debate got to another level when Dhoni and Jadhav added just 39, scrambling singles but failing to find the boundary regularly, when India needed more than 13 runs per over. Dhoni was unbeaten on 42 off 31 deliveries while Jadhav was 12 not out off 13 balls.



