India vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup: Rohit Sharma vs Mustafizur, Shakib vs Virat Kohli headline top 5 player battles

India’s flawless campaign in the World Cup received a reality check in the game against England and this will force the management to take a call as far as the combinations are concerned. While there could be changes made to the bowling as well as the batting order, the result of the match could well be defined by the individual players and their battles.

Rohit Sharma vs Mustafizur Rahman

Rohit is a man in form, he has been consistent for India at the top of the order and will once again hold the key against Bangladesh. However, he will be challenged by Mustafizur Rahman and his left-arm angle and this is where he needs to be wary and see off the new ball and the powerplay overs.

Virat Kohli vs Shakib al Hasan

Mashrafe Mortaza can throw the ball to the experience Shakib when Kohli walks out and takes guard. Shakib’s form in the tournament has been exceptional and he will need to take out the threat of Kohli early in the piece, while the Indian captain will be wary of the Shakib-threat.

Tamim Iqbal vs Mohammed Shami

13 wickets in 3 matches and Shami has been an inspired pick for India. His form with the new ball has been exceptional and he will be a massive threat for Bangladesh and here, Tamim Iqbal, one of the key members of the side, will need to bat with more responsibility to ward off the threat.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Mushfiqur Rahim

Bumrah has been Kohli’s go-top man all tournament and for Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim has been the rock in the middle order. This contest in the middle phase of the innings could drop the hammer as far as the eventual result of the match is concerned. While Bumrah will go for wickets, Rahim has the temperament to soak up pressure and bat deep into the innings.

Mehidy Hasan vs MS Dhoni

There has been a recent trend against MS Dhoni - opposition skippers chuck the ball to a spinner when Dhoni walks out and this forces the former Indian captain to shut down shop. Mashrafe can do the same as soon as Dhoni walks out. Well, the onus is now on Dhoni to break the shackles and make a statement against the spinners after the criticism he copped for his innings against England.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 21:23 IST