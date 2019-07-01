ICC World Cup 2019: Sanjay Bangar gives update on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s injury, speaks about team combination for Bangladesh clash

After India’s loss against England, the management now faces few questions - there are question marks over the bowling attack and batting coach Sanjay Bangar provided an injury update on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and said that the seam bowler was fit to play against England.

Bhuvneshwar who suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s match against Pakistan on June 16, was ruled out from the team’s next two-three games. Mohammed Shami was brought in as his replacement in the playing XI and the pacer has taken 13 wickets in just three matches. This has made Bhuvneshwar’s path back into the team a bit more difficult.

“Bhuvneshwar is fit to play. He was fit to play against England as well,” Bangar told reporters at the pre-match conference.

India who have been playing matches in the tournament in a span of two-three days will be playing against Bangladesh just a day after the team’s match against England. However, Bangar said the team would go out hungry to be on the right side of the result.

“So far the scheduling has been quite spaced out. We have played matches in a span of two/three days. We are not travelling much, so it does not take a toll on us. We will be hungry to come out to play,” Bangar said.

Bangar said that the team would learn from their mistakes and try to execute their skills better in the next match against Bangladesh.

“We know the wicket and ground dimensions really well. We would try to learn from the match against England. We will assess the things that went wrong and try to execute our skills better against Bangladesh,” Bangar said.

“The team management will be open to various combinations in the next match. We will look at the wicket and the ground dimensions. We will look at Ravindra Jadeja coming in,” he added.

India are currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings with 11 points from seven games. If they go on to win their match against Bangladesh, they will progress to the knock-out stage.

The Men in Blue next take on Bangladesh on July 2.

