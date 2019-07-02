India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve massive World Cup feat

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has added a new feather into his already illustrious cap as his rich run-scoring form in the ongoing edition of the ICC World Cup 2019 helped him join legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in an exclusive ODI list on Tuesday. Before India’s group stage clash against Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Rohit needed just 60 runs to cross the 500-run mark in the showpiece event and he did so rather easily against a toothless Bangladesh attack. The star India opener was also handed a reprieve in the fifth over when he was dropped by Tamim Iqbal.

In doing so, Rohit became only the second Indian after Tendulkar to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. The ‘Master Blaster’ achieved this feat twice during the course of his illustrious career (673 runs in 2003 and 523 runs in 1996). ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Rohit has struck purple patch just as the right time for the ‘Men in Blue’ as he has been scoring runs for fun in the tournament. He started the tournament with an unbeaten 122 against South Africa and followed it up with 57 against defending champions Australia.

Rohit then tore the Pakistan bowling attack apart as he blazed to a mammoth 140 in Manchester. The right-hander had couple of low scores against Afghanistan and Windies respectively but roared back to form in the next match against England where he scored 102.

