India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh Predicted XI against India - Tricky call for Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh, still, have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals, when they face off against India, who will be entering the contest after suffering their first defeat in the tournament against the hosts England. The problems in India’s middle order were exposed by the Three Lions and Bangladesh will be eager to target the same with the trail by spin, which almost earned Afghanistan a win over the men in blue.

Here is Bangladesh predicted XI against India:

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal has been quite inconsistent through the tournament but with 205 runs from 6 matches, he is the third highest run-scorer for Bangladesh and he is a major batsman for them at the top of the innings.

Soumya Sarkar

The opening partnership has been a major concern for Bangladesh and the main reason behind that has been the form of Soumya Sarkar. The right-hander has not enjoyed a good run of form and he will be looking to regain his confidence against India.

Shakib Al Hasan

With two centuries and three fifties, Shakib has been the standout star for Bangladesh with 476 runs from 6 matches. Add his 10 wickets to the mix and we have one of the most complete performers of this year’s World Cup.

Mushfiqur Rahim

With 327 runs thanks to one century and two fifties, Mushfiqur was part of a number of significant partnerships with Shakib and he will play a major role in taking Bangladesh to a big total against the India bowling line-up.

Liton Das

Liton has not been a regular in the side for the tournament but his 94* against West Indies established him as an able batsman in the middle order. With India relying a lot on their spinners, he will be responsible for keeping the scorers busy in the middle orders.

Mahmudullah

Another player who has not enjoyed the level of success that was expected from him as the middle-order batsman has scored just 190 runs in 5 innings. However, against India, he will have to play a big role in keeping the innings steady if Bangladesh loses their top order cheaply.

Mosaddek Hossain

The Edgbaston pitch is expected to assist spinners on Tuesday and as a result, Mosaddek Hossain will play a major role for Bangladesh. He has not performed well till now with just 3 wickets but with the qualification dreams on line, we will certainly be looking to produce his best show against India.

Mohammad Saifuddin

With 10 wickets, Saifuddin has been one of the best pacers for his side and he has made it a habit to take wickets at crucial situations. On Tuesday, the Bangladesh fans will be expecting early wickets from the fast bowler once again and if he can dismiss Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli early, it will have a huge impact on the result of the game.

Mehidy Hasan

Over the years, sub-continent teams have traditionally been overdependent on their spinners. However, Mehidy Hasan has not enjoyed a good run of form this year and with just 5 wickets to his name, he will be looking to improve his show.

Mashrafe Mortaza

The veteran may not have taken much wickets but he has impressed everyone with his captaincy and against India, that will be a major asset for Bangladesh. Mortaza has played a number of times against India and his experience will surely come handy in designing the game plan.

Mustafizur Rahman

The other fast bowler with 10 wickets to his name and considering his past record, he will be the one to look out for. Mustafizur has been quite impressive in this tournament and he will be looking to take early wickets against India.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 18:52 IST