ICC World Cup 2019 updated points table, highest run scorer and highest wicket-takers’ list

Sri Lanka held off a West Indies charge at Chester-le-Street on Monday to win an exciting battle of two World Cup also-rans by 23 runs, with watching pop idol Rihanna left disappointed.

Both teams came into the match aware they could not reach the semi-finals but the Caribbean side made a good attempt at what would have been the highest successful chase in World Cup history.

Sri Lanka batted brightly to post an imposing total of 338 for six in their 50 overs, thanks largely to 21-year-old Avishka Fernando’s first one-day international century.

The West Indies, roared on by Barbados-born Rihanna, were in early trouble but Nicholas Pooran dug deep, also scoring his maiden ODI ton, to take them close to victory before he was sensationally dismissed by Angelo Mathews -- bowling for the first time in an ODI since 2017.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 10:26 IST