India vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of massive record

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s premiere fast bowler, has a chance to enter the record books when India take on Bangladesh in their next ICC World Cup match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday. Bumrah, who gave away only 26 runs in his last five overs in the death and also picked up the important wicket of Ben Stokes, could not stop England from posting 337 for 7 on Sunday, which turned out to be a bit too many for even the strong Indian batting line-up as England restricted them to 306 for 5. India suffered their first loss in World Cup 2019 by 31 runs.

Virat Kohli’s men, however, would look to quickly shrug off the defeat and ensure their semi-final qualification against Bangladesh, who desperately need a victory to be in the race to semi-finals.

Bumrah, once again will play a key role against the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, who have been in scintillating form in the World Cup so far.

Despite being brilliant with the ball, Bumrah has not been able to pick up a bag full of wickets in the World Cup. 10 wickets in 6 matches does not give the entire picture, Bumrah has bowled way better than that. But the World No. 1 fast bowler has a chance to make amends against Bangladesh.

Bumrah needs a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh to become the joint-fastest Indian bowler to take 100 ODI wickets along with Mohammed Shami. If manages to pick up 5 wickets against Bangladesh then He would become joint 6th fastest to 100 wickets overall along with Trent Boult (56) and Mohammed Shami (56).

Few more interesting nuggets about India vs Bangladesh match

53: Mahmudullah needs 53 runs to complete 4000 runs in his ODI career. He would become the 4th batsmen to complete this milestone after Tamim Iqbal (6841) and Shakib-Al-Hasan (6193) and Mushfiqur Rahim (5885).

115: Mushfiqur Rahim needs 115 runs to complete 6000 runs in his ODI career.He would become the 3rd batsmen to complete this milestone after Tamim Iqbal (6841) and Shakib-Al-Hasan (6193).

2: Mushfiqur Rahim (10) needs 2 more sixes to surpass Mahmudullah (11) and become the leading 6’s scorer for Bangladesh in World Cup.

7: Virat Kohli needs 7 runs to complete 1000 ODI runs in 2019

4: Rohit Sharma needs 4 runs to complete 1000 ODI runs in 2019

31: 31 runs needed by Virat Kohli to complete 1000 runs in World Cups.

1: Hardik Pandya needs 1 wicket to complete 50 ODI wickets in his career.

82: Hardik Pandya needs 82 runs to complete 1000 runs in his ODI career.

200: Tamim Iqbal will play his 200th ODI if he takes field against India on 2nd July 2019. He will become 4th Bangladesh player to play 200 ODI matches for Bangladesh after Mashrafe Murtaza, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib-Al-Hasan.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 09:51 IST