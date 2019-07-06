India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Leeds weather updates and Headingley pitch report

India will play its final match of the World Cup league stage against Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Headingley Cricket Ground. It will be crucial for India to win this match in their hopes to capture the top position in the points table. They are currently in second spot with 13 points behind Australia, who have 1 more point than the Men in Blue. If Australia lose against South Africa and India manage to overcome Sri Lanka then a top spot is guaranteed for them. However, they will be vary of the threat provided by Sri Lanka, who have impressed everyone in their victory against West Indies.

Weather updates of Birmingham

There is some bad news for the fans as some rain is expected in the India vs Sri Lanka match at Headingley. The weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day and there is strong possibility of rain in the morning. There could be some sunshine in the afternoon with the temperature likely to remain in the region of 21 degree Celsius while it could fall down to 13 degree Celsius in the evening.

Pitch conditions

The pitch at Headingley has traditionally suited the batsmen due to its flat nature. However, with rain expected during the match, the conditions might have something for the bowlers as well. The last match between West Indies and Afghanistan at this stadium witnessed a score in excess of 310, so it is likely that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first. But with conditions overcast at the start then batting second could also be an interesting option.

Headingley, Leeds Insights (ODIs)

Highest team total: 351/9 by England vs Pakistan, 19 May 2019

Highest individual score: 152 by Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) vs England in 2006

Best bowling figures: 7/36 by Waqar Younis (PAK) vs England, 2001

Biggest partnership: 286 by Upul Tharanga, Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) for the 1st wicket vs England, 2006.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 13:31 IST