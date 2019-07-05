India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Top five player battles - Virat Kohli and Co wary of Lasith Malinga threat

Team India will look to end their World Cup 2019 group stage campaign on a high when they take on Sri Lanka at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. The Islanders have already been ousted from the tournament will be playing for pride in their final outing. There is a chance India might tinker around with their eleven for this clash but Sri Lanka are certain to put their best team forward in order to get a positive result. Let’s take a look at some important player battles that could decide the course of the match. ((ICC World Cup 2019: Full Coverage))

Rohit Sharma vs Lasith Malinga

Friends will become foes when the two teams will clash in Leeds. Rohit Sharma and Lasith Malinga have been teammates in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a long time now but the two star players will put the friendship aside and try to power their respective teams towards victory. Rohit has faced 162 deliveries from Malinga in ODIs and has scored 145 runs. Meanwhile, Malinga has gotten rid of Rohit two times in the 50-over format.

Also Read: India’s Predicted XI against Sri Lanka: Changes likely in batting order

Virat Kohli vs Angelo Mathews

India skipper Virat Kohli hasn’t hit a century in the tournament yet and will look to cross the three-figure mark against Sri Lanka. He is likely to come up against Angelo Mathews, who usually comes to bowl during the middle-overs. Mathews has bowled 244 deliveries to Kohli in ODIs and has conceded 184 runs. He has also dismissed the India skipper once and bowled 127 dots.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Dimuth Karunaratne

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne has been hot and cold in the tournament and his inconsistent performances have cost Sri Lanka at the top of the order. Things aren’t going to be easy for him against India as he will have to face the number ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The two have never faced each other in any format yet and expect sparks to fly when they do come face-to-face.

Also Read: Kohli & Co seek answers to middle-order puzzle ahead of big semi-final

Kusal Perera vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Opener Kusal Perera too has been rather inconsistent and will eager for a final flourish against the much-fancied Indian bowling attack. The task of getting rid of Perera will be handed to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has done well against him in the past. Off 26 Bhuvi deliveries, Perera has scored just 12 runs and he has been dismissed once by the Indian seamer.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma can break 3 World Records with one big innings

Avishka Fernando vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Top-order batsman Avishka Fernando is coming into this match on the back of a brilliant century against Windies. He will be eager to put on a similar sort of performance against India and finish his maiden World Cup campaign on a high. Yuzvendra Chahal will be tasked to stop him early in the innings as the two are likely to face each other in the middle-overs.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 17:11 IST