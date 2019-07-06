India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli keeps his promise, gives World Cup tickets to Charulata Patel

87-year-old Charulata Patel became a sensation when she was seen cheering Team India in their match against Bangladesh. She was greeted by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma after the match. The photo of Virat and Rohit receiving blessings from Charulata captured the imagination of the viewers and soon became a widely shared image. The passion shown by Charulata left a lasting impact on the team and Virat duly promised World Cup tickets to the 87-year-old.

Virat asked Charulata to attend all the remaining matches and promised to arrange the tickets for her. During the start of India vs Sri Lanka match at Headingley, BCCI posted an image of Charulata in the stands, cheering Team India against their Asian rivals. The photo was accompanied by a note which said, ‘Dear Charulata Ji, It is so inspiring to see your love and passion for our team and I hope you enjoy the games with family. Lots of love and regards, Virat Kohli.’ Here is BCCI’s tweet:-

Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

It is heartening to see fans showing their immense passion for the country during the World Cup matches and Charulata has shown that age is just a number. The popularity of Charulata has also seen her become the face of a popular beverage brand’s campaign for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Virat and Co have started the match on a bright after picking up 4 quick wickets against Sri Lanka. Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews have struck together an important partnership which has rescued the Islanders from a precarious position.

