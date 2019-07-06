India vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma equals Sachin Tendulkar’s staggering record with 6th World Cup ton

Rohit Sharma continued his superlative form in the 2019 ICC World Cup as he scored his 27th ODI century in India’s final round robin fixture against Sri Lanka on Saturday. In doing so, he surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to smash the record for scoring most number of centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. The former Sri Lanka captain had scored four centuries in the 2015 edition, a record which Rohit had equalled in the previous match against Bangladesh. The Indian vice-captain’s knock on 103 Saturday was his fifth score of 100+ in the ongoing tournament.

Most hundreds in a World Cup edition. ( HT )

Rohit had scored his first century in the quarter-final of the 2015 edition against Bangladesh. Add that to his five tons this time around and the star India opener has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s mammoth record.

The Indian opener also surpassed Tendulkar’s record of scoring 586 runs in the group stages of a World Cup. He was eventually dismissed for 103 in 94 balls after he sliced a delivery from Kasun Rajitha, thus increasing his run tally to 647 in the tournament. The batsman became only the third player to surpass the 600-run mark in a single edition of the World Cup tournament after Tendulkar and Shakib al Hasan.

Earlier, Sri Lanka allrounder Angelo Mathews scored his first hundred of the ongoing World Cup tournament at Leeds against India. With a gutsy hundred after a top-order collapse, the former captain guided his side to a respectable 264 for 7.

Joint 2nd most centuries vs Sri Lanka by an Indian batsman. ( HT )

India got off to a solid start in 265-run chase with KL Rahul scoring another half century.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 21:22 IST