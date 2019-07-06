India vs Sri Lanka: Planes with protest banners fly over World Cup game

At separate intervals during the India-Sri Lanka match on Saturday, a light propeller aircraft flew directly over the ground in Headingley carrying on its tail-banner a politically charged message, pertaining to Kashmir on both occasions. The first of those Cessna 182P planes hummed over the fielding Indians at 10:45am local time, the appended message reading: “Justice for Kashmir.” About 45 minutes later, the second one appeared carrying a banner that read, in bold font: “India stop genocide & free Kashmir.”

Immediately after the first incident—which caused heavy booing in the predominantly Indian crowd in the stands—ICC is said to have contacted the West Yorkshire Police and asked them to look into the matter. When the act was repeated, ICC issued a statement.

“We are incredibly disappointed this has happened again. We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup,” the ICC statement began. “Throughout the tournament we have worked with local police forces around the country to prevent this type of protest occurring. After the previous incident we were assured by West Yorkshire Police there would not be a repeat of this issue, so we are very dissatisfied it has happened again.”

This wasn’t the first time in the tournament where a game at Leeds was used as a platform for political activism. During the Afghanistan-Pakistan match here on June 29, fans of both teams clashed. Media reports said the trouble started when a plane towing the message ‘Justice for Balochistan’ flew over.

A third aircraft with a banner appeared towards the end of the Sri Lanka innings. This served a gentler purpose. It read: “Tamara will you marry me? Love, Sam”.

First Published: Jul 06, 2019 19:53 IST