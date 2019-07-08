India vs New Zealand, semi-final, World Cup 2019: Who holds the aces ahead of semi-final clash?

With South Africa’s win over Australia in the last round-robin match, India will now meet New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final on Tuesday as the two teams clash at the tournament for the first time since 2003.

India vs New Zealand 1st semi-final, July 9

Last month’s fixture between India and New Zealand was abandoned. South Africa’s 10-run win against Australia on Saturday took Virat Kohli’s men to the top of the table and set up a clash against the 4th-placed Black Caps.

India have lost only one of their nine league matches. NZ were unbeaten in their first six matches but after finishing the group stage with losses to Pakistan, Australia and England, it was only their net run rate that earned them a semi-final berth.

India go into the match strong. Rohit Sharma has scored his record fifth century in a single World Cup and leads the tournament’s batting charts with 647 runs. Virat Kohli has hit five half-centuries to play a key part in his team’s victories. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken 17 wickets in eight innings.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head

India and New Zealand have played 106 ODIs so far, with India winning 55 of them and New Zealand emerging as the better side on 45 occasions. 5 ,matches have ended in no results.

India vs New in World Cups and semi-final

India and New Zealand have had 8 scheduled World Cup matches between them, with New Zealand leading 4 – 3 (with one abandoned match). A recap of their encounters in the World Cup

This semi-final will be played at the same venue where India & New Zealand first played a World Cup match against each other: NZ won that match, courtesy a century by Glenn Turner.

India have never defeated New Zealand in a World Cup match in England (played 3, lost 3).

The last time New Zealand and India competitively played against each other in a World Cup match (i.e. 14th March 2003), Rishabh Pant was 5 years old.

This will be the first time that New Zealand and India will square off in a World Cup knockout match.

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, Déjà vu?

Kohli and Kane Williamson led their sides at the Under-19 World Cup in 2008. India defeated New Zealand in the semi-final as Kohli scored 43 and also took two wickets, including that of Williamson. India won the WC

Australia vs England, 2nd semi-final, July 11

Aaron Finch’s side take on hosts England in Birmingham on Thursday but injury concerns threaten to derail the plans of the defending champions. They have called in wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as cover for their injured duo of Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis. Khawaja was later on ruled out of the tournament. Australia had earlier drafted in batsman Peter Handscomb for the injured Shaun Marsh

