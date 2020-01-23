e-paper
Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson in race to surpass MS Dhoni’s mark in illustrious T20I list

India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson in race to surpass MS Dhoni’s mark in illustrious T20I list

IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli will have a chance to surpass former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s mark in an elite T20I list during the first T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

cricket Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:49 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson (L-R)
Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Kane Williamson (L-R)
         

Rarely a match goes by these days when India skipper Virat Kohli isn’t on the verge of setting a milestone or breaking a record. Kohli will have a chance to surpass former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s mark in an elite T20I list during the first T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. However, he will be challenged by his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson, who is also looking to leave Dhoni in his wake in the upcoming contest.

Kohli needs 81 runs to become the second highest run-getter as captain in T20Is. The India skipper will surpass Dhoni in this illustrious list who currently takes up the second spot behind South Africa great Faf du Plessis. Williamson needs just 30 runs to overtake Dhoni and he is set to challenge Kohli for the second place.

Most runs as captain in T20Is:

1273: Faf du Plessis (SA)

1112: MS Dhoni (IND)

1083: Kane Williamson (NZ)

1032: Virat Kohli (IND)

The last time Kohli and Williamson faced each other, India were sent packing by New Zealand as they succumbed to a heart-breaking loss in the World Cup semi-final. However, Kohli stated revenge isn’t on their mind as the two sets of players get along really well.

“Even if you want to think of revenge, these guys are so nice you cannot get into that zone,” Kohli said during the pre-match press conference.

“We get along really well with these guys and it’s all about being competitive on the field. As I said in England, they are probably one side that has set the example for teams to play international cricket.”

cricket news