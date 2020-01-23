India vs New Zealand: New Zealand guys are so nice, can’t think of revenge - Virat Kohli

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 15:35 IST

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli said that they have no feelings of revenge ahead of their first T20I encounter against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday. New Zealand knocked India out of the ICC World Cup 2019 after beating them by 18 runs in the semifinals. Friday’s tour-opening T20I is the first clash between the two sides since then. However, Kohli said that the Kiwi cricketers are ‘so nice’ that the team is not thinking of revenge and are confident ahead of the encounter.

“Even if you want to think of revenge, these guys are so nice you cannot get into that zone,” said Kohli at the pre-match press conference.

“We get along really well with these guys and it’s all about being competitive on the field. As I said in England, they are probably one side that has set the example for teams to play international cricket,” he reasoned.

Kohli was all praise for New Zealand and their on-field demeanour as the India skipper added that they bring the best in every game and they are also great ambassadors for the sport.

“...they obviously want to bring out the best they can in every ball and every game, they are intense in their body language, they are not nasty, they are not doing things which are not acceptable on the field,” he pointed out.

India will take on New Zealand in three T20Is and Kohli made it clear that the hosts will begin the tour with a bit of home advantage.

“They will have slight home advantage but we have played a lot here in the past seasons. Every series is a fresh start and New Zealand in New Zealand is obviously a bigger challenge than playing them back in India. So we definitely have to be at our best game,” he said.