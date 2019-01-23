India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli overtakes Brian Lara, enters Top 10 in list of ODI run-scorers

Virat Kohli added another accolade to his already illustrious career as he overtook West Indies legend Brian Lara to storm into the Top 10 in list of ODI run-scorers during the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier.

Kohli reached the landmark in the 16th over of the Indian run chase when he slammed Mitchell Santner for a boundary.Thanks to that boundary, he went past Lara’s tally of 10, 405 ODI runs. Kohli currently has 10,421 runs from 220 ODIs as the India skipper went on to score 45 runs before being dismissed by Lockie Ferguson.

Kohli is now the 13th cricketer overall and the fifth Indian to score 10000 runs in ODI cricket. The list is headed by Sachin Tendulkar with 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs. Among other Indians who feature in this list are Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid (who is just one position ahead of Kohli in the list) and MS Dhoni.

Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 75 as India thrashed New Zealand by eight wickets in a sun-disrupted opening one-day international in Napier on Wednesday.

New Zealand, who elected to bat first, were all out for 157 after 38 overs.

India, with their target reduced to 156 after 30 minutes were lost when the setting sun shone in the players’ eyes and forced a halt to proceedings, needed only 34.5 overs to seal the outcome.

