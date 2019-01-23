India vs New Zealand: ‘Dusra wala daal sakta hai isko’ – Dhoni tells Kuldeep how to dismiss Boult

India wicket-keeper MS Dhoni once again illustrated his importance from behind the stumps as he guided Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as to how to dismiss tailender Trent Boult during the first ODI against New Zealand in Napier on Wednesday.

In the 37th over of the Kiwi innings, New Zealand were reeling at 157/9 with Trent Boult and Tim Southee at the crease. Dhoni advised Kuldeep to bowl the wrong one and that is what helped Kuldeep pick his fourth wicket of the day and dismiss the hosts for 157.

“Yeh aank band karke rokega. Dusra waala daal sakta hai isko (He will only try to defend so you can bowl a wrong one to him),” Dhoni was heard saying through the stump mic.

Kuldeep bowled a googly and the ball took an outside edge, giving Rohit Sharma an easy catch at first slip.

Earlier, Indian bowlers stared thei r New Zealand tour with a bang as they dismissed the hosts for just 157. The Kiwis were all out with 12 overs remaining after opting to bat first.

Skipper Kane Williamson offered some resistance as he hit his seventh half-century against India but the other batsmen failed to contribute much to the team’s total.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowler as he finished with outstanding figures of 4/39. Mohammed Shami ended with three wickets while Yuzvendra Chahal scalped two for the visitors.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 11:37 IST