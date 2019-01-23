India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score in Napier: Indian bowlers eye early wickets

Live updates: New Zealand have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson has opted to bat first. India captain Virat Kohli says during the toss that the team is well balanced and the players are really looking forward to this series. ((Full Scorecard))

Follow India-New Zealand live updates below -

07:31 hrs IST Boundary to start proceedings Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with a dot ball but then bowls onto the pads of Martin Guptill and he flicks the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. Excellent way to get off the mark for the right hander.





07:25 hrs IST National anthem time The players are out in the middle for the respective national anthems of the two teams. This is the first match between played at this venue in 2 years and it is going to be a cracking contest between two best teams in the world.





07:15 hrs IST New Zealand playing XI Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult NZ XI: M Guptill, C Munro, K Williamson, R Taylor, H Nicholls, T Latham, M Santner, D Bracewell, T Southee, L Ferguson, T Boult — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019





07:08 IST India Playing XI Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami Our Playing XI for the game today #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Tmy7g31RO3 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019





07:03 hrs IST Toss update New Zealand have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson has opted to bat first. Kohli says during the toss that the team is well balanced and the players are really looking forward to this series.





06:55 hrs IST Taylor names biggest threat for NZ “Kohli’s a sensational player, probably the best one day player going round - easily, really,” Taylor was quoted as saying by Stuff. “It’s easy to get caught up in him, but they’ve got two pretty good openers up the top in [Rohit] Sharma and co to come out before Kohli gets in. [Shikhar] Dhawan’s got a very good record as well. I’m sure the fast bowlers will have their work cut out,” he added.





06:48 hrs IST Squads India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Micthell Santner, Tim Southee





06:30 hrs IST Kohli wary of Kiwi threat “The fact they are No 3 in the world speaks about their consistency over the last couple of years. We played them in India and got beaten in Mumbai, and all the games were competitive and we felt they had a really good balance. They have that energy and that buzz about them and they play their cricket in the right way which is something we always appreciate,” Kohli said at the pre-series media conference.



