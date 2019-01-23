 India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score in Napier: Indian bowlers eye early wickets
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score in Napier: Indian bowlers eye early wickets

India vs New Zealand LIVE: Catch all the action of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier through our live blog.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 23, 2019 07:32 IST
highlights

Live updates: New Zealand have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson has opted to bat first. India captain Virat Kohli says during the toss that the team is well balanced and the players are really looking forward to this series.  ((Full Scorecard))

Follow India-New Zealand live updates below -

07:31 hrs IST

Boundary to start proceedings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with a dot ball but then bowls onto the pads of Martin Guptill and he flicks the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. Excellent way to get off the mark for the right hander.

07:25 hrs IST

National anthem time

The players are out in the middle for the respective national anthems of the two teams. This is the first match between played at this venue in 2 years and it is going to be a cracking contest between two best teams in the world.

07:15 hrs IST

New Zealand playing XI

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

07:08 IST

India Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

07:03 hrs IST

Toss update

New Zealand have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson has opted to bat first. Kohli says during the toss that the team is well balanced and the players are really looking forward to this series.

06:55 hrs IST

Taylor names biggest threat for NZ

“Kohli’s a sensational player, probably the best one day player going round - easily, really,” Taylor was quoted as saying by Stuff. “It’s easy to get caught up in him, but they’ve got two pretty good openers up the top in [Rohit] Sharma and co to come out before Kohli gets in. [Shikhar] Dhawan’s got a very good record as well. I’m sure the fast bowlers will have their work cut out,” he added.

06:48 hrs IST

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Micthell Santner, Tim Southee

06:41 hrs IST

Players warming up

06:30 hrs IST

Kohli wary of Kiwi threat

“The fact they are No 3 in the world speaks about their consistency over the last couple of years. We played them in India and got beaten in Mumbai, and all the games were competitive and we felt they had a really good balance. They have that energy and that buzz about them and they play their cricket in the right way which is something we always appreciate,” Kohli said at the pre-series media conference.

06:15 hrs IST

Hello and welcome

A very warm welcome to the live blog of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier. This is the first ODI of the five-match series between two teams. Both India and New Zealand will look to put their best foot forwards in the opener.