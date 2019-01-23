India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score in Napier: Indian bowlers eye early wickets
India vs New Zealand LIVE: Catch all the action of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier through our live blog.
07:31 hrs IST
Boundary to start proceedings
07:25 hrs IST
National anthem time
07:15 hrs IST
New Zealand playing XI
07:08 IST
India Playing XI
07:03 hrs IST
Toss update
06:55 hrs IST
Taylor names biggest threat for NZ
06:48 hrs IST
Squads
06:41 hrs IST
Players warming up
06:30 hrs IST
Kohli wary of Kiwi threat
06:15 hrs IST
Hello and welcome
Live updates: New Zealand have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson has opted to bat first. India captain Virat Kohli says during the toss that the team is well balanced and the players are really looking forward to this series. ((Full Scorecard))
Follow India-New Zealand live updates below -
Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with a dot ball but then bowls onto the pads of Martin Guptill and he flicks the ball for a boundary towards mid wicket. Excellent way to get off the mark for the right hander.
National anthem time
The players are out in the middle for the respective national anthems of the two teams. This is the first match between played at this venue in 2 years and it is going to be a cracking contest between two best teams in the world.
New Zealand playing XI
Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
NZ XI: M Guptill, C Munro, K Williamson, R Taylor, H Nicholls, T Latham, M Santner, D Bracewell, T Southee, L Ferguson, T Boult— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019
India Playing XI
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami
Our Playing XI for the game today #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Tmy7g31RO3— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019
Toss update
New Zealand have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson has opted to bat first. Kohli says during the toss that the team is well balanced and the players are really looking forward to this series.
Taylor names biggest threat for NZ
“Kohli’s a sensational player, probably the best one day player going round - easily, really,” Taylor was quoted as saying by Stuff. “It’s easy to get caught up in him, but they’ve got two pretty good openers up the top in [Rohit] Sharma and co to come out before Kohli gets in. [Shikhar] Dhawan’s got a very good record as well. I’m sure the fast bowlers will have their work cut out,” he added.
Squads
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Martin Guptill, Colin de Grandhomme, Trent Boult, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Ish Sodhi, Micthell Santner, Tim Southee
Players warming up
Let's go 💪💪💪#TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/Wvz1KPKnZM— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019
Its warm and sunny here at the McLean Park. A look at the pitch for the game.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 23, 2019
What are your thoughts? 🤔🤔 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/EhW3TDYknR
Kohli wary of Kiwi threat
“The fact they are No 3 in the world speaks about their consistency over the last couple of years. We played them in India and got beaten in Mumbai, and all the games were competitive and we felt they had a really good balance. They have that energy and that buzz about them and they play their cricket in the right way which is something we always appreciate,” Kohli said at the pre-series media conference.
Hello and welcome
A very warm welcome to the live blog of the first ODI between India and New Zealand in Napier. This is the first ODI of the five-match series between two teams. Both India and New Zealand will look to put their best foot forwards in the opener.