India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami creates history in Napier ODI

India fast-bowler Mohammed Shami scripted history by picking up two early wickets in the first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand in Napier, on Wednesday.

Shami provided India with the best possible start as he got rid of openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro in quick succession. Both the batsmen were castled comprehensively by the Indian pacer.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Live Cricket Score in Napier

Guptill became Shami’s 100th wicket in the 50-over format of the game and he is now the fastest Indian to do so (in terms of matches).

Shami went past all-rounder Irfan Pathan who had reached the milestone in 59 ODIs. Left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan moves to the third spot in this illustrious list.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against India at Napier’s McLean Park in the first of a five-match one-day international series.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:02 IST