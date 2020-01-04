e-paper
India vs Sri Lanka: Injury scare for Virat Kohli ahead of Guwahati T20I

India vs Sri Lanka: Injury scare for Virat Kohli ahead of Guwahati T20I

IND vs SL: The incident happened in the first half of India’s practice session. Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2020 18:13 IST
PTI
PTI
Guwahati
India's team physio Nitin Patel applies spray on the hands of captain Virat Kohli (L).
India's team physio Nitin Patel applies spray on the hands of captain Virat Kohli (L).(AFP)
         

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka here. The incident happened in the first half of India’s practice session. Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray.

Also Read: Irfan Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

The only notable absentee from India’s practice was spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the last to arrive here on Thursday. Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months.

India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia.

Also Read: ‘Can only speak when I have total knowledge’:Kohli deflects question on CAA

The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli’s debut 12 years ago. Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row.

However, the Lankans defeated India in 2014 World T20 final.

