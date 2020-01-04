e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Do not know enough about citizenship law’: Virat Kohli on CAA ahead of Guwahati T20I

‘Do not know enough about citizenship law’: Virat Kohli on CAA ahead of Guwahati T20I

India vs Sri Lanka: The state of Assam has witnessed protests since the introduction of bill in the Lok Sabha last month, but Kohli assured the reporters that he believes the city to be safe.

cricket Updated: Jan 04, 2020 14:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's captain Virat Kohli walks to bat in the nets.
India's captain Virat Kohli walks to bat in the nets.(AP)
         

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said that it would not be responsible for him to comment on the nationwide protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Kohli’s remarks came during the pre-match press conference in Guwahati where India are set to face Sri Lanka in the first T20I on Sunday. The state of Assam has witnessed protests since the introduction of the bill in Lok Sabha last month, but Kohli assured the reporters that he believes the city to be safe.

Speaking to reporters, Kohli said: “It would be irresponsible of me to comment on CAA as I do not know enough about it. We have found the city to be absolutely safe.” 

Kohli also went on to talk about the idea of a four-day Test, and said that it is not something he is attracted towards. “According to me, it should not be altered. As I said, the day-night is another step towards commercialising Test cricket and you know, creating excitement around it, but it can’t be tinkered with too much. I don’t believe so,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia on Friday said that posters, banners and message boards will not be allowed inside the Barsapara Cricket Stadium for Sunday’s T20I between India and Sri Lanka. Placards showing “4” and “6” —staple at T20 games— too will not be allowed because they could be used for surrogate advertisements, he added. No marker pens will be allowed inside as well, he further said.

With Guwahati’s Commissioner of Police MP Gupta on his right, Saikia went on to add the directive had nothing to do with protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that have engulfed most of the state, leading to curfews, internet shutdowns and at least four deaths.

India will play three T20Is against Sri Lanka.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

