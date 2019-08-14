India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Chris Gayle sports special edition jersey in Port of Spain

cricket

Chris Gayle sported the number 301 behind his jersey in order to signify his 301st ODI game when West Indies took on India in the 3rd ODI encounter in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Gayle usually sports the number ‘333’ to signify his highest Test score while playing for West Indies and also in the various T20 leagues around the world. Gayle is currently the most-capped West Indies player in ODIs as the big-hitting opener went past Brian Lara’s mark of 299 ODIs during the 2nd ODI. Gayle also became the all-time leading run-scorer in ODIs for West Indies.

Gayle looked in good form during the 3rd ODI as he slammed a brilliant half century and was able to score 72 off 41 balls before he was dismissed by Khaleel Ahmed. After his dismissal, almost every member of the India team shook hands with him prompting the commentators to guess that this will be his final ODI match.

West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and chose to bat first against India. India hold an unassailable 1-0 lead following the a 59-run win via the DLS method in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday, as rain forced the abandonment of the first match in Guyana as a no-result last week.

Virat Kohli’s team has just one change from the game three days ago with an exchange of wrist-spinners as right-armer Yuzvendra Chahal replaces left-armer Kuldeep Yadav, who claimed the vital wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and top scorer Evin Lewis in the second ODI.

West Indies have opted to omit two of their pacers -- Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas -- in preference for all-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Fabian Allen.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 20:46 IST