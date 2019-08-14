India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: India look to seal series against West Indies
India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: Follow live score and updates of the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
Team India will look to end their one-day international season with a victory on Wednesday at Port-of-Spain, in turn winning their fourth straight bilateral ODI series in the Caribbean Islands. The first match of the series was washed away but the Indians didn’t let the opportunity slip in the second ODI. The team rode on the brilliance of Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to seal the deal.
West Indies, on the other hand, will look to win the match to draw the series and ensure they can save the series. The hosts are on the backfoot after a 59-run defeat in the 2nd ODI and will hope to put on a better batting display in the final game.
Brathwaite working on fitness
Struggling with his form, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said he is working on his fitness and trying to “reprogramme” his thoughts to get his batting back in order. Brathwaite scored 9, 10 and 0 across formats in the ongoing limited over series against India as West Indies suffered defeats in four straight games.
“I think batting-wise I have to reprogramme my thinking about hitting and swiping and batting properly,” he told reporters on the eve of the final ODI against India on Wednesday.
Hello and welcome to our live blog on India vs West Indies 3rd ODI. This is the final encounter in the limited-overs series between the two teams. So far, the hosts have not won a single game in the series, and, though they cannot win the series now, they will hope to win the match to save the series, and go into the Tests brimming with confidence. For Virat Kohli & Co., it is a chance to breathe new life in their 50-overs format journey, after the World Cup disappointment. An exciting contest in store for the fans.