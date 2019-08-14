India vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI: India look to seal series against West Indies

Team India will look to end their one-day international season with a victory on Wednesday at Port-of-Spain, in turn winning their fourth straight bilateral ODI series in the Caribbean Islands. The first match of the series was washed away but the Indians didn’t let the opportunity slip in the second ODI. The team rode on the brilliance of Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to seal the deal.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to win the match to draw the series and ensure they can save the series. The hosts are on the backfoot after a 59-run defeat in the 2nd ODI and will hope to put on a better batting display in the final game.

Follow live score and updates of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI:

15:45 hrs IST Brathwaite working on fitness Struggling with his form, West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said he is working on his fitness and trying to “reprogramme” his thoughts to get his batting back in order. Brathwaite scored 9, 10 and 0 across formats in the ongoing limited over series against India as West Indies suffered defeats in four straight games. “I think batting-wise I have to reprogramme my thinking about hitting and swiping and batting properly,” he told reporters on the eve of the final ODI against India on Wednesday. READ MORE



