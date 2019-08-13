India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast on TV and Online 

cricket

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 19:25 IST

Team India will look to continue their winning run and capture the series when they face West Indies in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Virat Kohli and Co were the superior outfit in all departments of the game as they recorded an impressive 59-run (DLS method) win over West Indies.

With the first ODI being washed out, India will now hope to claim the trophy as they are 1-0 up in the 3-match ODI series. Kohli scored his 41st ODI century while Shreyas Iyer staked his claim for a spot in the team with a 68-ball 71. Then, Bhuvneshwar Kumar ensured a victory for India as he picked up 4 wickets as West Indies collapsed in Port of Spain.

Where is the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI taking place?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will take place in Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

At what time does the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match begins at 7 pm IST on Wednesday (August 14).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match will be available at SonyLIV. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 19:19 IST