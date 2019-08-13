India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav 4 wickets away from massive record

cricket

Kuldeep Yadav’s rise in limited overs cricket since making his debut in 2017 has been nothing short of meteric. The left arm wrist spinner has played a pivotal role along with spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal, in helping Virat Kohli’s team become one of the most consistent and efficient units in the history of the 50-over format.

The key to Kuldeep’s success has been his ability to pick up wickets, which has given India the edge in the middle overs, often the most crucial part of the innings in a 50-over match. On Wednesday, when Kohli and his men take field against West Indies in the 3rd and deciding ODI, Kuldeep will be looking to add a big record to his kitty.

The tweaker has 96 wickets to his name in 53 ODIs and a four-wicket haul will help him become the fastest Indian to the feat. Kuldeep at one point was looking good to become the fastest to the 100-wicket mark in the world, but a rather disappointing outing during the 2019 ICC World Cup, 6 wickets in 7 matches, meant he lost out on the opportunity.

Kuldeep though can still beat Mohammed Shami’s record (56 matches) of being the fastest to 100 ODI wickets for India if he picks up these four wickets either in this match or in the next one. In his young career Kuldeep has already picked up four 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket haul.

