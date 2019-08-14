India vs West Indies: Statistical preview of 3rd ODI at Port of Spain - Kohli, Rohit and Kuldeep eye big records

cricket

Opener Shikhar Dhawan would be desperate for a big knock after four consecutive failures as India eye another series victory when they clash with the West Indies in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. With scores of 1, 23, 3 in the Twenty series and single-digit score of 2 in the second ODI, Dhawan’s comeback post injury has been far from ideal. Troubled by in-coming deliveries, twice Dhawan lost his wicket to pacer Sheldon Cottrell. Since Dhawan is not part of the Test squad, the Delhi left-hander would like to finish the Caribbean assignment on a high. While Dhawan is struggling for form, other top-order batsmen Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are eying a big record in this clash. Let’s take a look at some important numbers and milestones that can be reached in this contest.

413: The highest ODI total at this venue was by India, in the 2007 World Cup against Bermuda.

• #62: If India win the 3rd ODI against West Indies they will have the same number of wins by West Indies against India in ODIs (62).

• 1: wicket required by Bhuvneshwar Kumar to become the 2nd highest wicket taker at the Port of Spain in ODIs.

• 58: runs required by Shai hope to complete 500 runs against India in ODIs.

• 4: Kuldeep Yadav needs 4 wickets to complete 100 wickets in ODIs.

• 91: more runs required by Nicholas Pooran to complete 500 runs in ODIs.

• 27: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need 27 runs to complete 1000 partnership runs against West Indies in ODIs. They would become 1st pair to score 1000 partnership runs against West Indies in ODIs. They would become the 1st Indian pair to score 1000 partnership runs against West Indies in ODIs

• #50: Yuzvendra Chahal to play his 50th ODI if he features in the 3rd ODI against West Indies.

• 10: Chris Gayle’s last fifty against India was more than 10 years ago. He had scored 64 (46 balls) vs India at Kingston, 28th June 2009

• 65.72: The average partnership per dismissal of the batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs is the best by any pair (min. 50 partnerships). They are the only pair with an avg. partnership per dismissal over 60 (min. 50 p’ships).

