India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma on verge of completing big record for Team India

Team India completely outplayed the West Indies in the second One Day International (ODI) at the Oueen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad. After scoring 279 runs in the first Innings, India bowled out the Windies for 202 to win the rain-affected match by 59 runs (DLS). With that win, India took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. It is a do-or-die situation for the hosts as a loss in Port of Spain could result in a second successive limited-overs series loss for them.

Virat Kohli played an instrumental role in India’s win in the second ODI as he scored his 42nd century in the 50-over format. Now there’s another record at stake for the Indian captain in Wednesday’s match in Trinidad.

Kohli and vice captain Rohit Sharma need just 27 to complete 1000 partnership runs against the West Indies in ODIs. If they manage to achieve the feat then Virat-Rohit will become the 1st pair to score 1000 partnership runs against West Indies in ODIs. There have been rumours of an alleged rift between the two since the World Cup but they have maintained a consistent understanding with each other when it comes to the field.

Kohli also explained after the second ODI that the temperature in Port of Spain made it challenging for him to continue his innings in the match.

“It was challenging as it rained in day time, so it was hot and humid. Honestly, I was tired when I reached the score of 65, but the situation demanded me to work hard for the team,” Kohli said.

“It was important for me to stay at the crease. As a team, we try that one of our top three batsmen goes on to play a big knock. Shikhar and Rohit have done that for us in the past, but today they couldn’t score so it was important one should go on to score a big innings.”

After scoring a superb ton, the India skipper also pulled off a one-handed catch to dismiss opener Evin Lewis.

