Hunt for Team India head coach: Detailed look at the contenders

Team India’s next coach will be chosen from group of six shortlisted men: the incumbent, Ravi Shastri, as well as Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Phil Simmons, Lalchand Rajput, and Robin Singh. The newly appointed BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Kapil Dev, will convene in Mumbai to conduct the interviews before making their decision.

Here we take a look at the all shortlisted candidates:

Tom Moody

The Australian has rich coaching experience and his pedigree makes him one of the favourites to bag the job. He has earlier coached Sri Lanka and has experience in Indian cricket as he was the head coach of Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Also, he the tournament in charge of Caribbean Premier League and has had coaching stints in Bangladesh Premier League as well as in Pakistan Super League.

Mike Hesson

The diminutive Mike Hesson forged a brilliant partnership with Brendon McCullum and New Zealand cricket prospered under this duo. Under Hesson, New Zealand became an irrepressible Test unit in home conditions and also adopted a very dynamic brand of cricket which saw them gallop their way to the World Cup finals in 2015.

Also, Hesson was appointed coach of Kings XI Punjab for Indian Premier League in 2019. He resigned from this post earlier this month in order to make himself available for this role.

Phil Simmons

One of the dark horses in this race, former West Indies opener, Phil Simmons was the head coach of Afghanistan in the just-concluded World Cup. Previously, he has coached West Indies, a side which went on to win World T20 in 2016 and also had a stint as the head coach of Ireland.

Robin Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Robin Singh is now an experienced coach. He began his coaching career immediately after hanging his boots from international cricket and was in charge of the India Under-19 side. In 2006, he was appointed coach of India A where he worked with cricketers like Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir.

Following this, he was appointed fielding coach of the Indian team and was part of the management when India lifted the inaugural World T20 in 2007.

Also, he was appointed head coach of the now-defunct IPL franchise Deccan Chargers. He was then appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians in 2010 and currently, is the fielding coach of the franchise.

He then coached the Khulna Division cricket team in the Bangladesh Premier League and Uva cricket team of the Sri Lanka Premier League.

The all-rounder took over the mantle of Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League. He has also expressed interest in the role of India’s head coach and could be one of the favourites.

Lalchand Rajput

A former opening batsman for Mumbai Lalchand Rajput was coach of Under-19 Indian Cricket Team during the tour of England. Also, he was the manager of a young Indian side which won the World T20 in South Africa back in 2007.

Rajput was then appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians in its first season and then got his big break when he was named head coach of Afghanistan’s national team, replacing Pakistan’s Inzamam ul Haq.

After his contract was terminated by Afghanistan cricket board, he was named head coach of Zimbabwe in May 2018. Currently, he was the head coach of Winnipeg Hawks franchise team for the 2019 Global T20 Canada tournament.

Ravi Shastri

The incumbent Ravi Shastri got the backing of Team India captain Virat Kohli to continue as the head coach. The Indian team has had mixed results under the Kohli-Shastri partnership.

He has been associated as interim coach and manager of the side previously too and was appointed head coach of the Indian team in 2017 by the Cricket Advisory Committee which comprised Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Under Shastri, India have not won any significant trophy and barring the series win in Australia, the team struggled in Test matches in South Africa and England and was also ousted from the 2019 World Cup when they lost to New Zealand.

