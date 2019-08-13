Sunil Gavaskar lists out his preferred Indian batting order

cricket

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Shreyas Iyer should be given a permanent spot at the number 4 position and Rishabh Pant should be given the role of what MS Dhoni did for the side. This comes after Iyer’s impressive show in the second ODI against the West Indies.

“In my view, Rishabh Pant is much better like an MS Dhoni at 5 for 6 as a finisher because that’s where his natural game and natural flair will come into play,” Sunil Gavaskar told the host broadcasters.

The batting legend also said that the batting order should be flexible and if the start is a solid one, Pant can be promoted up the order to keep up the momentum.

“If India get to a great start with Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma batting for 40-45 overs, then Pant at No. 4. But if it’s a question of batting for 30-35 overs, then I think it should be Shreyas Iyer at No. 4 and Pant at No. 5,” he added.

Speaking about Iyer’s performance in the second ODI, Gavaskar said that he was impressed with the way the young man hit his stride and looked confident during his stay at the crease.

“He has grabbed his opportunity. He came at No. 5. He had plenty of overs. He had the company of his skipper, Virat Kohli. Nothing quite like it because the skipper takes the pressure off you. “The best place to learn in cricket is the non-striker’s end. That’s what Shreyas Iyer was doing with Virat Kohli at the other end,” he added.

