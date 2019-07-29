Virat Kohli says reports on rift with Rohit Sharma ‘baffling and disrespectful’

cricket

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Monday addressed the media along with coach Ravi Shastri ahead of the team’s departure for the tour to West Indies. Responding to questions about his rumoured rift with Rohit Sharma, Kohli said that such reports are baffling and disrespectful.

“In my opinion it is baffling. It is ridiculous to read what is written. You should see our changing room. You should see how we talk to Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni. You should see the atmosphere. We are creating fantasies that we imagine in our head. It’s bizarre that people are creating this stuff. It baffles you as a leader, coach and team when lies are floated around. It is actually very disrespectful,” Kohli insisted that his relationship with Rohit is fine.

Talking about the dressing room environment Kohli said that the team has stuck together as a group and performed to the best of their abilities and all this has been possible because the bunch had stuck together.

“I have heard a lot. If the team atmosphere wasn’t good then we couldn’t have performed like we have in the last 2-3 years. I know our dressing room atmosphere and the trust factor. Our journey from number 7 to number 1 in Test cricket and consistent performance in ODIs could not have happened if the camaraderie had not been there,” the Indian captain said.

When asked about whether it would be awkward for him to meet Rohit after such rumours, Kohli said that he doesn’t worry about things that don’t even exist.

“If I don’t like a person then you will see that on my face. I always praised Rohit because I genuinely believe he is that good.. It’s baffling. I don’t know who is benefitting from this. We are getting Indian cricket on top and some people are trying to bring it down. Within team everyone can see the camaraderie and friendship. You can’t play with that kind of passion if people don’t get along with each other. It is as simple as that. It is time that we focus on taking Indian cricket forward and not on things that are not even there at the moment,” Kohli signed off.

