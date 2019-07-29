India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli press conference Live Updates

Contrary to earlier reports, Virat Kohli will be attending the team press conference before India travel to the United States and West Indies for a full-fledged tour. Team India is scheduled to leave the country on Monday to travel to the Caribbean and the Indian captain will take questions from the media at a Mumbai hotel on Monday before the departure, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed.

Follow Virat Kohli press conference Live Updates:

16:50 hrs IST Sunil Gavaskar speaks on India team “Speaking of lame ducks, the Indian selection committee appears to be one. After the reappointment, he (captain) gets invited to the meeting for his views on the selecting the players for the team. By bypassing the procedure, the message that goes out is that while the players like Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik get dropped after below expectations performance, the captain continues despite much below par expectations where the team did not even reach the finals,” Sunil Gavaskar wrote in a column for Mid-Day.



