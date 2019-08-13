India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Weather report: Rain to affect match in Port of Spain?

cricket

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 21:59 IST

Rain has played a constant part in the limited-overs series between West Indies and India. There were stoppages during the T20 international (T20I) series while the first One Day International (ODI) was deemed as a no result due to rain. Even in the second ODI in Port of Spain, there was a rain delay and West Indies were given a reduced target to chase against India.

India gave West Indies a target of 280 runs courtesy a brilliant century from captain Virat Kohli and an impressive 68-ball 71 from Shreyas Iyer. Rain managed to its part as West Indies were given reduced target of 270 to chase in 46 overs. Eventually, Team India triumphed as they bowled out the West Indies for just 210 runs. So how would the weather play when both teams take the field in the 3rd ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad?

As per Accuweather, the weather is likely to remain cloudy for the better part of the day. It is expected that rain might again play spoilsport in the 3rd ODI as showers are predicted during the middle part of the match. The chances of rain are around 52% in Port of Spain while the maximum temperature expected is to be 34 degree Celsius.

It might not be good news for the West Indian fans as it is a chance for their team to make a comeback into the series. India are 1-0 up in the three-match series and if the match is washed then it could be curtains for the hosts.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 21:58 IST