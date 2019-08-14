India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma on the cusp of overtaking Yuvraj Singh in elite list

cricket

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:35 IST

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who has been in sublime form in ODI cricket, is without a doubt one of the leading batsmen in this format. His five centuries in the World Cup was the propellent force behind India’s march into the semi-finals. However, the right-hander did not look at his best in the second ODI in Trinidad, but he is in good form and would love to stamp his authority all over the third ODI on Wednesday - and well, he has a great incentive to hit his stride.

Rohit Sharma needs 26 runs to go past World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on the ODI batting charts. Yuvraj had gotten to 8701 runs in 304 ODI matches. As of now, Rohit has 8676 runs 217 matches while Yuvraj Singh hung his boots with 8701 runs in 304 matches.

Sachin Tendulkar (18426), Virat Kohli (11406), Sourav Ganguly (11363), Rahul Dravid (10889), MS Dhoni (10773), Mohammad Azharuddin (9378), Yuvraj Singh (8701) are above Rohit Sharma on this decorated list.

In the previous match the duo if Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma registered a 50-run stand for the second wicket and in the process, moved past Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to post the most number of 50-run stand for India in this format.

Speaking at the end of the match, the skipper said that since both Kohli and Rohit had not got going, it became his responsibility to step up and score a century.

“Feels good to get a hundred when the team wanted me to get one. Shikhar and Rohit didn’t get a big one. One of the top three has always got the big one. A senior man had to step up and today was my opportunity to step up,” the skipper said at the end of the match.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 11:32 IST