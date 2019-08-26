India vs West Indies: Hanuma Vihari wants to develop bowling for benefit of team

cricket

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 09:57 IST

Hanuma Vihari who played a knock of 93 runs in the second innings of the first Test against West Indies on Monday said that he is developing his bowling skills as he is there in the team to perform the role of the fifth bowler when required.

“It is important that my off-spin keeps developing, not only for myself but for the team as I fit into the team just because of that combination. I’m trying to keep on improving and getting better at it. So, hopefully, I will get more overs and help the team in future,” Vihari told reporters in a post-match conference.

Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane built a partnership of 135 runs in the second innings and helped the team to post the target of 419 runs against the Windies to win the match.

ALSO READ: Captain Kohli establishes supremacy, overtakes Ganguly, equals Dhoni

“Rahane was helping me out with the way bowlers were bowling because he batted for a long time in the first innings as well. He was helping me out with what the wicket was playing like,” Vihari said.

“I came here early with India A team so I had that experience of these conditions and that came handy for me. I know how the wicket would play and I was fortunate enough to get those runs for the team,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah played a major role in India’s 318 runs victory in the first Test as he clinched five wickets in the final inning of the match but in the first innings, he was struggling to get his rhythm right.

“Bumrah was not happy with his performance in the first inning himself and he thought he did not bowl up to his standards. He was quite fired up in the second innings. He is a champion bowler. We did not play Test in the last six months so he was struggling in the first innings to get his rhythm back,” Vihari concluded.

India will face Windies in the second Test at Sabina Park in Kingston from August 30.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 09:57 IST