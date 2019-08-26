India vs West Indies: Captain Virat Kohli overtakes Sourav Ganguly, equals MS Dhoni in multiple captaincy feats

cricket

When day 4 started, West Indies still had a smidgen of hope to make a comeback and when Roston Chase got rid of Virat Kohli early, there was hope. However, a century stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari quickly took the game away from the hosts. Rahane scored his ton and when Hanuma Vihari was dismissed for 93, Virat Kohli declared the Indian innings, thus setting West Indies a target of 419 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah then took over and sliced through the hosts with figures of 5 wickets for 7 runs - India hammered the West Indies by 318 runs after tea on the fourth day of the first Test in Antigua on Sunday. This was India’s biggest win in overseas conditions as far as the margin of runs in concerned.

Under Virat Kohli, India has now won 12 matches in overseas conditions and the skipper overtook Sourav Ganguly to be the most successful Indian captain in overseas conditions. Also, with this win, he equalled MS Dhoni’s record of most Test wins for India - 27.

Speaking at the end of the match, the skipper lauded the performance of the side and was pleased with the all-round performance of the players.

“Those three are bowling well as a group. We are pretty settled as a bowling combination. Combination is absolutely based on players who can provide more than one skill. It is about managing the resources that we have and feeling settled about it. There will always be opinions on a team selected. It’s a responsibility that I’m fulfilling. It’s a blessing that I am in a position to contribute to my team in more than one way. Nothing is possible without the team. I am taking the decisions but it is up to the individuals to do the execution,” Kohli said at the end of the match.

