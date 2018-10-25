India vs West Indies: India’s predicted XI for 3rd ODI - Hosts set to tinker with bowling attack

India have announced their 15-man squad for the final three ODIs against Windies and there have been few changes made by the selectors. Mohammed Shami has been left out while ODI regulars Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah return to the squad.

This means that India will be playing a completely changed bowling attack in the third ODI and we try to predict the side which could take the field on Saturday –

Rohit Sharma

Despite failing in the second ODI where he managed just four runs, Rohit Sharma will be one of the first names on the team list. The opener slammed a majestic ton in the first ODI and is one of the vital cogs of the Indian batting line-up. Rohit will look to get a few big ones under his belt as he will eye more consistency before the all-important World Cup next year.

Shikhar Dhawan

Southpaw Shikhar Dhawan forms a very lethal partnership with Rohit at the top and the team management will not want to tinker with something that isn’t broken. Despite KL Rahul waiting in the wings for the hosts in the series, it seems highly unlikely that he will get a chance to play in his desired opening slot, at least in the next match.

Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has now scored two centuries in as many matches in the series and will look for a hat-trick in Pune. There is no stopping Kohli at the moment and his consistency has been simply surreal. Till the time the series is in the bag for the hosts, it seems impossible to imagine that Kohli will opt to sit out of a game as he searches for another series win at home.

Ambati Rayudu

Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu once again illustrated his importance to the side with a well-made 73 in Vizag. After the fall of openers, Rayudu stitched together a brilliant partnership with Kohli to bail the Indian team out of trouble. Kohli lauded Rayudu’s ‘professional knock’ in the second ODI and the right-hander is all but assured of a place in the playing XI for the third ODI.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant hasn’t had a chance to showcase his batting prowess yet since being handed the ODI cap in the first match of the series. Pant didn’t bat in the first ODI and could score just 17 in Vizag, where India needed quick runs at the end innings. Pant remains a long-term prospect for India and the team management will look to give him an extended stay in the line-up.

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was promoted up the order in Vizag but he failed to make the most of it and was dismissed for 20. However, his position in the side remain safe as ever till the World Cup because other than his hard-hitting abilities, he brings a bucket-load of experience and know-how of the game, something which skipper Kohli taps into almost every game.

Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has done a good job of replacing injured star Hardik Pandya in the side, since making his ODI comeback in the Asia Cup, last month. Jadeja picked two wickets in Guwahati and then curbed the flow of runs in Vizag when Shimron Hetmyer was going ballistic for the visitors. Not to forget that Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world and stops runs in every game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s ability to make the ball move both ways will come in handy against Windies in Pune. Along with Jasprit Bumrah, the duo make up one of the most potent pace attacks in the world. Not just his bowling, but Bhuvneshwar is a very capable batsman as well, something which he has shown time and time again in the past.

Jasprit Bumrah

India will be boosted by the presence of the number one ODI bowler in the world — Jasprit Bumrah. The star pacer will look to hit the ground running and trouble the Windies batsman from the word go. Bumrah’s death bowling will also come in handy for the hosts against the power-packed Windies batting line-up.

Kuldeep Yadav

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav scalped three crucial wickets in Vizag and was the best Indian bowler by a big margin. He was taken for plenty by Hetmyer and Shai Hope in the middle over but didn’t let that deter him and stuck to his guns. On the flat-track of Pune, India will need their premier ODI spinner to come to the fore once again.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will most likely retain his place in the side as India are once again set to go in with their three-spinner strategy in Pune. Chahal scalped just one wicket in Vizag and was expensive as well, so he will look to make amends in the third ODI.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 13:22 IST