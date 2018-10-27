India vs West Indies, live cricket score, 3rd ODI in Pune: Khaleel gets Samuels, WI three down

Live Updates: India have managed to pick the third wicket of the day as Khaleel Ahmed gets rid of Marlon Samuels. Khaleel came from around the wicket and produced an edge off the ball of Samuels and Dhoni took a brilliant catch, diving in front of him. Earlier, India won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli opted to bowl first in the 3rd ODI of the five-match series in Pune. India made three changes in their playing XI from the last ODI - pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return while Khaleel Ahmed has also been included in the line-up. Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (not part of the squad for the final three ODIs) have been left out. As for the Windies, Fabian Allen makes his debut.

14:46 hrs IST Massive hit from Hope! Chahal bowls a bit full and Hope comes on to the front foot and slogs the ball over the deep mid wicket boundary for a huge six. Nine runs came from that over from Chahal. Kuldeep Yadav now comes to bowl his first over of the day.





14:41 hrs IST WI batsmen struggling Indian bowlers have done well to curb the flow of runs and that has been made possible only because of them taking quick wickets. The onus is once again on Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer to put on a good partnership here and take WI to a good score.





14:36 hrs IST Khaleel strikes! India have managed to pick the third wicket of the day as Khaleel Ahmed gets rid of Marlon Samuels. Khaleel came from around the wicket and produced an edge off the ball of Samuels and Dhoni took a brilliant catch, diving in front of him.





14:32 hrs IST 50 up for the visitors Chahal concedes seven runs from his second over of the day. Samuels hit a boundary wide of deep cover to help Windies go past the 50-run mark. WI are looking to rebuild their innings after fall of early wickets.





14:28 hrs IST Good over from Khaleel Young pacer Khaleel seems to have found his line and length as he seems more steady now. The left-arm pacer concedes just one run to help India stem the flow of runs. This over will certainly boost the confidence of the bowler.





14:22 hrs IST Bowling change Virat Kohli has introduced spin into the attack as Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Jasprit Bumrah. Pacers have managed to pick early wickets and now it is up to the spinners to consolidate India’s position in the match.





14:18 hrs IST DRS saves Samuels Bumrah thought he scalped his third wicket of the day when trapped Marlon Samuels LBW. But the visitors opted to use the DRS and replays showed that the ball was going over the leg stump. Samuels gets a lifeline early in his innings.





14:14 hrs IST Second wicket for Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah may only be four overs old in the series but he is already setting the match on fire. This time, he produces an edge off the bat of Powell and Rohit Sharma took a brilliant reflex catch at first slip. Bumrah has now removed both the openers in quick succession.





14:11 hrs IST Bowling change and SIX Khaleel Ahmed replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar into the attack and Kieran Powell greeted him by hitting him for a huge six towards deep mid wicket. Then, he bowled at the pads of Powell and the southpaw flicked the ball in the air for the second boundary towards mid wicket. Bad start for Khaleel as he concedes 11 runs!





14:05 hrs IST Stat attack Jasprit Bumrah becomes the second highest wicket taking pacer (56*) since 2017, leaving Plunkett behind with Hemraj’s wicket. He is now only behind Hasan Ali of Pakistan, who has 62 wickets to his name during this period.





14:00 hrs IST What a catch by MSD! In trying to hit another boundary, Chanderpaul Hemraj is dismissed by Jasrprit Bumrah after MS Dhoni took a great running catch. Bumrah bowled short and the southpaw went for the pull shot. However, the ball took a top-edge and Dhoni ran full steam and took a brilliant diving catch in front of the fielder at fine leg. First wicket of the day for India.





13:56 hrs IST Four and SIX, Bumrah under pressure Bumrah bowls full and wide and Hemraj hits the ball over the cover fielder for a boundary towards extra cover. Then, on the next delivery, he hit the ball towards mid-wicket for a huge six. Pressure is on Bumrah now to stop the flow of runs.





13:54 hrs IST Bhuvneshwar finds his line and length After a rusty start to the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has managed to find a good line and length and concedes just four runs from his third over. The Windies openers seem to be contend will seeing out the overs of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah early in the innings.





13:49 hrs IST Another good over from Bumrah While Bhuvneshwar has conceded two boundaries in as many overs, Bumrah has caused problems to the batsmen early on. India opted to use the DRS after the ball hit Hemraj infront of the wicket but umpire said not out. Replays showed that the ball pitched way outside the leg-stump and India lost their review.





13:44 hrs IST Bhuvneshwar leaking boundaries early on Chanderpaul Hemraj hits the second four of the innings (his first) off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The India pacer bowled wide delivery outside off-stump and the southpaw hit the ball past the point fielder for a boundary. Bhuvi concedes six runs from his second over.





13:38 hrs IST Good start for Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah hits the ground running as he bowls a maiden first over after returning into the side. Chanderpaul Hemraj opted to give respect to Bumrah early on and didn’t go for anything extravagant.





13:33 hrs IST Boundary to start proceedings A straight delivery from Bhuvneshwar and Powell flicks the ball of his body for a boundary towards mid-wicket. Bhuvi bowled five dot ball other than a boundary off the third delivery. Jasprit Bumrah will now bowl the second over of the day.





13:30 hrs IST Match begins Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in his hand and he will bowl the first over of the day. Kieran Powell and Chanderpaul Hemraj are opening the innings for the Windies. The hosts will look for early wickets to set the tone for the rest of the match.





13:25 hrs IST WI skipper Jason Holder during toss “We would have liked to bowl first too, but it is a good track and batsmen would like to bat on this track. India are an excellent side and we have to perform well in all three departments to compete against them. We have made one change in our team - Bishoo misses out and Allen makes his debut.”





13: 21 hrs IST Stat attack India have yet to lose a Toss in this series. Their 4th Toss win on the trot. Windies have lost six consecutive Tosses in ODIs India stayed unbeaten in last six matches, where they have won the Toss While chasing the target, India have lost just two matches in last 21 ODIs 43.59: Indian pacers have the worst bowling average this year in ODIs Kuldeep needs 2 wickets to complete 50 scalps under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in ODIs Kohli smashed 23 sixes against Windies in ODIs, most sixes against any team for Virat in ODIs 25.92% - Contribution by Virat Kohli in total number of runs scored by India in ODIs in 2018 Kohli has scored 212 runs at an average of 70.66 at the MCA Stadium, Pune – most by any batsman at this venue 3: Runs needed for Rohit Sharma to complete 800 runs in ODIs in 2018 Dhoni needs 31 runs to complete 10,000 runs for India in ODIs Ravindra Jadeja will bowl for the 50th time in India in ODIs Except Bangladesh, Rayudu has minimum 50 plus average against each team he has played against in ODIs (Min 5 matches) Holder needs just 1 run to cross 500 run mark in away matches D Bishoo (65.20) has the worst bowling average in the list of spinners with minimum 60 overs bowled in 2018 in ODIs





13:16 hrs IST Skipper Virat Kohli during toss ‘It looks like a good wicket where the ball will come on much better in the evening. We will try to restrict Windies to a decent total and chase it down. We want the guys who will be part of the World Cup to play as much as possible. We always knew Bhuvi and Bumrah are coming back after the second ODI and as for Kedar, he still has to prove his fitness so he will be back after this match.’





13:10 hrs IST Playing XIs of both the teams India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal Windies: Kieran Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy





13:05 hrs IST Toss update India have won the toss and skipper Virat Kohli has opted to bowl first in the 3rd ODI in Pune. Three changes for India - pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar return while Khaleel Ahmed has also been included in the line-up. Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami (not part of the squad for the final three ODIs) left out.





12:55 hrs IST Pitch report It seems there is little bit of grass on the track and that could favour the batsmen early on. However, Sunil Gavaskar says that the wicket still remains a good batting track and both teams could score in the north of 300 for the third successive time in the series.





12:50 hrs IST Toss to take place soon We are only ten minutes away now from the all-important toss. It will once again have a huge bearing on the result of the match. Both teams will look to bat first and score as many runs as possible. However, the dew factor will come into play later and that could change the plans of the two skippers.





12:42 hrs IST Dhawan looks to end Windies hoodoo Dhawan has scored runs against oppositions around the world but looking at his past records, he hasn’t had the same impact against the Windies. Even in the ongoing series, Dhawan scored 4 and 29 in the first two matches. Dhawan’s average and strike rate against Windies are the second worst with respect to other teams against whom he has played minimum eight matches. Also, in the last five matches against WI, he has scored just one double digit score and his total score is 44, with an average of just 8.80.





12:35 hrs IST Windies coach on how to stop Virat Kohli “How do you get Virat out? He gave us chance at 40 (in Vizag). He is a wonderful player. I just love the way he goes about compiling an innings. Looks like he is working very hard but he’s doing it very easy. So we do have plans to him. At the moment, he is coming up a lot of good answers, so we have to just keep asking questions about his technique and his abilities. In the end, he is only human. But when we get an opportunity, we have got to grab hold of it.”





12:26 hrs IST Stuart Law’s mind games West Indies coach Stuart Law is happy that his batsmen have been able to “manufacture” changes in the Indian bowling line-up with their premier pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah set to play the final three ODIs. “Yeah I would like to think so (on their comeback). That’s probably the reason why they’ve (India) called back their two most experienced one-day bowlers. To our credit, we haven’t shied away from it,” Law said on the eve of the third ODI.





12:18 hrs IST Can Windies’ bowling attack stop Indian batsmen? Windies’ bowling attack hasn’t been up to the mark as well. The bowling department will be spearheaded by Kemar Roach but he has been leaking runs along with their spinners Devendra Bishoo and Ashley Nurse. The trio, along with the others including Holder and Oshane Thomas will need to come up with something special to restrict a ruthless Indian skipper and the others, who can hammer any bowling attack.





12:11 hrs IST Visitors’ batting woes Apart from these Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope, none of the Windies’ batsmen have come to the party yet in the series. The visitors would be hoping that the others like Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj and Rovman Powell step up and deliver. Their senior pros like experienced Marlon Samuels (13 runs) and skipper Jason Holder (50 runs) haven’t really played to their potential. The duo will look to make amends.





12:05 hrs IST Windies’ run-machines For the visitors, their biggest asset is young Shimron Hetmyer, who scored a scintillating 94 in the last game after an attractive 106 in the opening encounter. The 21-year-old southpaw would be raring to go at the Indian bowlers once again. Wicketkeeper-batsman Shai Hope with his hundred in Visakhapatnam has proved that there is more to his game than the attractive 30’s.





11:57 hrs IST The dew factor The dew is a big factor during day-night matches in India, something that will worry Kohli since both his wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were finding it difficult to grip the wet ball. Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja will have to pull up his socks and can’t afford to be to inconsistent with only a few places up for grabs going into the World Cup.





11:48 hrs IST India’s middle-order woes India also have issues to ponder over even as only 16 games are left before the World Cup in England next year -- the fragile middle-order and lack of consistency from the lower-middle order batsmen -- when they take field at the MCA International stadium. Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni (20) again looked out of sorts in the second ODI and with his ability to finish innings on the wane, the stumper will be under immense pressure to perform. A big score is expected from young Rishabh Pant, who has got the ability to go all guns blazing. The team management is expected to persist with him for his game-changing ability.





11:38 hrs IST Return of premier India pacers India are expected to play both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in this clash after they were named in the 15-man squad for the final three ODIs. The absence of Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah saw Indian bowling unit being clobbered for 320 plus runs in both games. With more variations in their repertoire in white ball cricket compared to the profilgate Umesh Yadav and an inconsistent Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah are expected to make a significant difference, especially in the first Powerplay and the death overs.



