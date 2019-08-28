India vs West Indies: ‘Looked like he belongs in Test cricket’ - VVS Laxman heaps lavish praise on young Indian star

cricket

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:45 IST

After piling on consistent runs in domestic cricket, Hanuma Vihari got to make his debut in tough English conditions and the young man started with a gutsy half-century in Southampton. He has looked assured each time he takes guard and this has prompted legendary Indian batsman VVS Laxman to declare that the right-hander looks to be the part in Test cricket.

“I was impressed with the way Hanuma Vihari approached his task. He batted freely without taking undue risks, and has looked like he belongs in Test cricket from the time he made his debut in England last year,” Laxman wrote in his column in TOI.

ALSO READ: ‘I try not to get affected by unwanted criticism,’ Rahane tells Rohit

Laxman also noted that KL Rahul should feel disappointed for getting out after having survived the tough period.

“By contrast, KL Rahul will be extremely disappointed with himself for having done all the hard work in both innings and then getting himself out,” he added.

Writing about Ajinkya Rahane, Laxman observed that Rahane getting to a century after a gap of two years would have felt special and also would have relieved him of any pressure.

“He must have felt some pressure after not having scored a Test hundred in more than two years. Even though he had the backing of the selectors and the team management, the vice-captain would have been desperate to leave his mark, and his reaction upon reaching three figures on Sunday showed just how much this century meant to him,” Laxman added.

ALSO READ: Dhoni a role model, should remain in the team, says ex-World Cup winner

The Sunrisers Hyderabad-mentor also hailed Jasprit Bumrah for always trying to evolve and adding new tools in his arsenal. He also wrote about the pedigree of the Indian bowling attack and how it has become one of the most potent fast-bowling unit in the world.

“India’s fast bowlers once again put on a show. Ishant was excellent throughout the game and Mohammed Shami troubled all batsmen, but the one who stood out was Jasprit Bumrah,” Laxman wrote.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 13:39 IST