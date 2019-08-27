India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli explains inclusion of Hanuma Vihari in side ahead of Rohit Sharma

cricket

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 10:30 IST

When Indian captain Virat Kohli announced his side at the toss, there were a few skewed eyebrows over the exclusion of Rohit Sharma from the side. Rohit has been in superb form in white-ball cricket and hence, had a great chance of establishing his name even in Test cricket.

However, India decided to go ahead with Hanuma Vihari as the middle-order batsman and the young man vindicated the decision by playing an assured innings in the first dig and then following it up with a confident knock of 93 in the second innings.

Speaking at the end of the match, Kohli said that he was aware of the discussions which keep happening around India’s playing XI, but the decisions to include or exclude players from the side were always cumulative keeping in mind the best interests of the side.

“Vihari got a nod because the combination is important. He’s an effective part-time bowler and helps us when we need to catch up with the over-rate. We have a group discussion and then we decide what’s best for the team. There will always be opinions about the XI, but people will know that it’s in the interest of the team.,” Kohli said after the match.

Kohli also said that when players stand up and put in performances, his decisions look all the more better.

“I am taking decisions, yes, but the execution is done by others who raise their hand. We enjoy everyone’s company, and that’s the reason for our success,” the skipper further added.

“It’s a blessing that I am in a position where I can contribute to the team in more than one way, but nothing is possible without your team. I don’t think the credit can be taken away from the team at all,” Kohli said.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 10:20 IST