India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli shows off ‘Dandiya’ dance moves in Antigua - Watch

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:33 IST

Virat Kohli is well known for his on-field aggression and relentless attitude but during the ongoing series against West Indies, his dance moves have become equally if not more popular with the fans. The Indian cricket team skipper has made it a habit to show off his dance moves during the matches and on Day 4 of the first Test encounter in Antigua, he was once again in his element as he started doing ‘Dandiya’ moves just before the start of the West Indies innings.

The celebration was backed up well by his bowlers as they dismissed the hosts for just 100 to clinch the victory.

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with a five-wicket haul, complementing Ajinkya Rahane’s long-awaited 10th Test hundred, as India decimated West Indies by 318 runs inside four days to start their World Test Championship campaign in earnest.

India’s pace spearhead finished with incredible figures of 8-4-7-5 while Ishant Sharma maintained his fine form with a 3 for 31 haul. The West Indies were bowled out for 100 in 26.5 overs chasing an improbable target of 419.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal brought up the topic of Kohli’s dance moves and the skipper gave a candid response.

“I am enjoying myself on the field. Even if I am a captain I don’t believe in acting in a certain way. God has given me such a great life and opportunity to represent my team. I believe in enjoying the moment. I am in a good space in my life and that is why I shake a leg whenever there is music,” he said

“Bhangra has always been special but if there is groovy music then the moves naturally because intentions are always good,” Kohli added.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 16:33 IST