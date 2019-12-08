India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma on verge of joining impressive 400-sixes club in T20s

cricket

Rohit Sharma is no stranger to create massive records in T20Is and he will be on the verge of adding another feat to his already illustrious career when he steps out on the field in the 2nd T20I against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The India opener needs just one six to join the elite 400-sixes club in international cricket. He will also become the first Indian to achieve this milestone. The only two players to cross the milestone are former Pakistan batsman Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and West Indies international Chris Gayle (534 sixes).

Rohit had a chance to clinch this record in the first T20I but ended up gifting his wicket for just 8.

India will look for an improved show in the bowling and fielding departments to match their stupendous batting performance when they face the West Indies in the second game, eyeing to wrap up yet another T20I series.

In the last 13 months, India have played the West Indies in six T20 Internationals with the hosts coming up trumps every single time. On Friday, India claimed their seventh straight T20I win over the visitors, beating them comfortably by six wickets in the first game to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts had claimed the season’s first T20 series win at home last month, beating Bangladesh 2-1.

A win on Sunday will not only help India seal their second series in the shortest format but also give them a chance to tests the fringe players as they continue their preparation for the T20 World Cup.

India pulled off their highest successful run chase in a T20 International on Friday night as they chased down a challenging 207 for 5, posted by the Windies, in 18.4 overs.

