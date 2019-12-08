‘Three per cent of $400 million is all right’ - Shane Warne claims he is in for huge Indian Premier League windfall

cricket

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne claims a gamble that he took in first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could result in a huge pay day for him in the future. According to the Herald Sun, Warne was paid $657,000 to come out of retirement and play for Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich league. Warne has now revealed he struck a deal with the Royals that saw him get 0.75 percent ownership of the team.

“Part of my deal because I had retired from international cricket and I came out (of retirement), they asked me to be captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted to run it; I was the one-stop shop,” Warne told Herald Sun as quoted by Daily Mail.

“We were the underdogs, we were the least favoured, no one gave us a chance to win. It was the first ever year of the IPL of franchise cricket where owners bought players and players went into auctions.”

“Three per cent of $400 million is all right,” he added.

Handing over the reigns to Warne proved to be masterstroke by the franchise as he led them to first-ever IPL title. The first semi-final saw league toppers Royals demolish Delhi Daredevils as Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson put in a great show. Kings XI Punjab were no match the quality of Chennai Super Kings in the second semi-final and we had the finalists who were to fight it out to become the first ever champions of IPL.

The entire nation rooted for MS Dhoni’s CSK in the final. But a Yusuf Pathan classic (3/22 and 56) in the summit clash helped the Royals turn the tables. Fittingly, the inspiring Shane Warne was in the middle as Rajasthan became surprise champions.

Pakistani paceman Sohail Tanvir pipped Royals teammate Warne to win the Purple Cap, awarded to the bowler with most wickets (22) in the tournament. KXIP’s Shaun Marsh won the Orange Cap, as he finished with 616 runs in the tournament.