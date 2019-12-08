e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 08, 2019

‘Three per cent of $400 million is all right’ - Shane Warne claims he is in for huge Indian Premier League windfall

IPL: Handing over the reigns to Shane Warne proved to be masterstroke by the franchise as he led Rajasthan Royals to first-ever IPL title.

cricket Updated: Dec 08, 2019 10:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of former Australia cricketer Shane Warne.
File image of former Australia cricketer Shane Warne.(Getty Images for Rajasthan Royal)
         

Legendary Australia cricketer Shane Warne claims a gamble that he took in first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could result in a huge pay day for him in the future. According to the Herald Sun, Warne was paid $657,000 to come out of retirement and play for Rajasthan Royals in the cash-rich league. Warne has now revealed he struck a deal with the Royals that saw him get 0.75 percent ownership of the team.

Also Read: Kohli 25 runs away from becoming first Indian to achieve massive T20I milestone

“Part of my deal because I had retired from international cricket and I came out (of retirement), they asked me to be captain, coach and run a cricket team the way I wanted to run it; I was the one-stop shop,” Warne told Herald Sun as quoted by Daily Mail.

“We were the underdogs, we were the least favoured, no one gave us a chance to win. It was the first ever year of the IPL of franchise cricket where owners bought players and players went into auctions.”

“Three per cent of $400 million is all right,” he added.

Handing over the reigns to Warne proved to be masterstroke by the franchise as he led them to first-ever IPL title. The first semi-final saw league toppers Royals demolish Delhi Daredevils as Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson put in a great show. Kings XI Punjab were no match the quality of Chennai Super Kings in the second semi-final and we had the finalists who were to fight it out to become the first ever champions of IPL.

Also Read: ‘Don’t tease Virat Kohli,’ Amitabh Bachchan warns Windies bowlers

The entire nation rooted for MS Dhoni’s CSK in the final. But a Yusuf Pathan classic (3/22 and 56) in the summit clash helped the Royals turn the tables. Fittingly, the inspiring Shane Warne was in the middle as Rajasthan became surprise champions.

Pakistani paceman Sohail Tanvir pipped Royals teammate Warne to win the Purple Cap, awarded to the bowler with most wickets (22) in the tournament. KXIP’s Shaun Marsh won the Orange Cap, as he finished with 616 runs in the tournament.

tags
top news
43 dead, many injured in massive factory fire in Delhi
43 dead, many injured in massive factory fire in Delhi
‘Ajit approached us, Sharad Pawar hid half conversation with PM’: Fadnavis
‘Ajit approached us, Sharad Pawar hid half conversation with PM’: Fadnavis
Live: ‘Extremely horrific’, PM Modi tweets on massive Delhi fire
Live: ‘Extremely horrific’, PM Modi tweets on massive Delhi fire
‘I will fight to ensure capital punishment’: Unnao victim’s father
‘I will fight to ensure capital punishment’: Unnao victim’s father
‘Come after you get raped’: Woman alleges UP cops refused to act on complaint
‘Come after you get raped’: Woman alleges UP cops refused to act on complaint
Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle
Sikh couple not allowed to adopt white kids due to race wins UK court battle
Kohli 25 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve huge T20I milestone
Kohli 25 runs away from becoming 1st Indian to achieve huge T20I milestone
PM Modi, Sitharaman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kareena: #HTLS2019 highlights
PM Modi, Sitharaman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kareena: #HTLS2019 highlights
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news