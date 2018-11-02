India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli claims 7th Man of the Series award, equals Sourav Ganguly

Virat Kohli added another accolade to his illustrious career as he claimed his seventh Man of the Series award to equal the record held jointly by Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh after India defeated West Indies in the fifth ODI encounter to clinch the five-match series 2-1 in Thiruvananthapuram.

While Virat is now tied with the likes of Viv Richards and Ricky Ponting, only Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Shaun Pollock are ahead of him with 15, 11 and 9 awards respectively.

Kohli was in a brilliant form during the recently concluded ODI series and with 453 runs in five matches, he was unarguably the best choice to claim the Man of the Series award.



Earlier in the series, Virat Kohli reached the 10,000-run mark in the 50-over format in style with 157 not out from 129 balls in the second match in Visakhapatnam. He also scored 140 in India’s series-opening eight-wicket victory.

The 29-year-old surpassed fellow Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who first crossed the 10,000-run mark in 259 innings in 2001.

Kohli, playing his 213th ODI, went on to score 157 off 129 deliveries to register his 37th ODI century since making his debut against Sri Lanka in 2008.

In the third ODI Kohli added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first Indian cricketer to score three consecutive centuries in ODI cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja scalped a four-wicket haul to help India register a massive nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the final ODI of the ongoing five-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium on Thursday.

