India vs West Indies: Dhoni pulls a prank on Rohit during post-match celebrations – Watch

The Indian cricket team celebrated their win in style after clinching the series 3-1 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvanathapuram on Thursday.Virat Kohli and his troops recorded an emphatic win in the last ODI as they outclassed Windies by 9 wickets.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video of team India’s celebrations at the hotel. In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen masterminding a prank on Rohit Sharma, by taking the help of Ravindra Jadeja.

Dhoni asked Jadeja to pop a balloon near Rohit and when the all-rounder did so, the Indian opener was left startled. Dhoni and Jadeja were left in splits at the whole incident and were pictured laughing right beside Rohit.

The BCCI’s post read: “Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate.”

India bowled first and dismantled the visitors for 104 runs. The Indian chase was led by Rohit Sharma who raced to his 37th ODI fifty and was given great support by captain Virat Kohli. As a result of that, India registered their sixth successive ODI series win on home soil.

The two teams will now clash in three T20Is and the first match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

First Published: Nov 02, 2018 09:40 IST