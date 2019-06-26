India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: India’s predicted XI against West Indies - Shami, Bhuvneshwar conundrum for Virat Kohli

An unbeaten and confident Indian side would want to bolster their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals when they take on West Indies, a side which has flattered to deceive all competition. While, the Virat Kohli-led side has ticked all the boxes in the four wins so far, West Indies have not managed to find any rhythm after a bumper start to their campaign against Pakistan. Although, West Indies are out of the competition, they cannot be taken lightly and after the scare against Afghanistan, India will be on their toes.

India have a fairly settled team and they might not want to tweak the winning combination. However, Rishabh Pant is in the camp and as a left-hander he could be a lucrative option in the middle order. He could replace Vijay Shankar in the side as the middle order stalled against the disciplined spin combination of Afghanistan.

As far as the bowling attack is concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was back training in the nets and this would give skipper Kohli a sweet headache ahead of the match. It will be very difficult to ignore Mohammed Shami, after he shunted away Afghanistan with a hat-trick in the last over, but considering the conditions on offer, the swing and seam of Bhuvi could be the decisive factor against the flashy blades of the West Indies batting order.

“I would go for Bhuvi if he is fit, purely because of his ability to swing the ball. He can trouble the West Indies top-order with his swing,” Sachin Tendulkar told the official broadcasters when asked to be the selector for India’s next match against West Indies.

Here is India’s predicted XI for the match against West Indies:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

