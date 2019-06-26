India vs West Indies, World Cup 2019: Bhuvi or Shami? Sachin Tendulkar gives surprising but clear answer

With Bhuvneswhar back in the nets and slowly regaining fitness, India have a tough call to make for their next World Cup match against West Indies at Old Trafford, Manchester on Thursday. Injured Bhuvneshwar was replaced by Mohammed Shami, who went to a hat-trick – in India’s last match against Afghanistan, leaving India with a nice headache ahead of the West Indies match. Sachin Tendulkar, however, has come up with a clear suggestion for India captain Virat Kohli.

Despite Shami’s four-wicket haul which included a match-winning hat-trick – only the second by an Indian bowler in World Cups – in the last over, Sachin put his weight firmly behind Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the West Indies encounter.

“I would go for Bhuvi if he is fit, purely because of his ability to swing the ball. He can trouble the West Indies top-order with his swing,” Sachin Tendulkar told the official broadcasters when asked to be the selector for India’s next match against West Indies.

Bhuvneshwar, who was initially ruled out for a couple of matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the India-Pakistan match, was seen bowling in the indoor nets at Manchester on Tuesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video on social media where Bhuvi was seen bowling during an indoor net session. The post read: “Look who’s back in the nets. #TeamIndia #CWC19.”

There was, however, no official world from the Indian team management on whether Bhuvneshwar was available for selection for the West Indies match on Thursday.

Earlier, it was revealed that due to Buvneshwar’s injury, team management had summoned India ‘A’ regular Navdeep Saini as the net bowler for the remaining part of the tournament. Saini was a part of the original stand-by list.

“Navdeep Saini has arrived in Manchester and he will train with the Indian team. He is the only net bowler here,” the BCCI media cell informed on its official WhatsApp group.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 09:17 IST